Ex-Vatican envoy to France gets 8-month suspended sentence for sexual harassment -AFP

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-12-2020 22:46 IST
Ex-Vatican envoy to France gets 8-month suspended sentence for sexual harassment -AFP

A French court has found former Vatican ambassador to France Luigi Ventura guilty of sexual harassment against five men in 2018 and 2019 and given him an eight-month suspended sentence, AFP reported on its Twitter feed on Wednesday.

Prosecutors had opened an investigation after a junior official at Paris City Hall accused the papal nuncio, then 74, of molestation in January 2019, and city authorities filed a complaint. Other men later came forward with similar allegations.

