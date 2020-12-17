Shah holds meeting with Sitharaman, Goyal, Tomar among others at BJP headquarters

Shah holds meeting with Sitharaman, Goyal, Tomar among others at BJP headquartersPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:17 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar amid the ongoing farmers' agitation
As on Thursday afternoon, the meeting was going on at the BJP head office here. It was also attended by the party's general secretaries CT Ravi, Dushyant Gautam and Arun Singh among others
The meeting was being held on the day the Supreme Court heard a plea related to the farmer's protests against the Centre's three new agriculture-related laws.
