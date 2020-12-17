Left Menu
Shah holds meeting with Sitharaman, Goyal, Tomar among others at BJP headquarters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:17 IST
Shah holds meeting with Sitharaman, Goyal, Tomar among others at BJP headquarters

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar amid the ongoing farmers' agitation

As on Thursday afternoon, the meeting was going on at the BJP head office here. It was also attended by the party's general secretaries CT Ravi, Dushyant Gautam and Arun Singh among others

The meeting was being held on the day the Supreme Court heard a plea related to the farmer's protests against the Centre's three new agriculture-related laws.

