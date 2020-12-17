EU officials do not expect UK trade deal sealed at chiefs' Thursday call

EU officials do not expect UK trade deal sealed at chiefs' Thursday callReuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-12-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 23:55 IST
The European Union's chief executive, Ursula von der Leyen, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are not expected to seal a new trade deal when they discuss Brexit during a call due at 1900 GMT, two officials in the bloc's hub Brussels said.
The officials said the call was to assess progress in talks.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ursula von der Leyen
- Boris Johnson
- British