Case registered against BJP workers for putting poster of 'Jai Shri Ram' banner in Palakkad Municipality

The Kerala Police have registered a case for putting the 'Jai Shri Ram' banner at the Palakkad municipality office building. The workers also unfurled another banner with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Palakkad town police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on the complaint of the Municipality Secretary. The case has been registered under section 153 IPC against a group of BJP workers for putting up posters, following the party's performance in recent local body polls.

According to police, Section 153 of Indian Penal Code (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) has been invoked against the BJP workers for putting banner stating 'Jai Shri Ram' at Palakkad municipality office. Police said BJP activists were celebrating victory in the local body election. Some activists climbed on top of Palakkad Municipality office building and unveiled posters hailing Prime Minister and Union Home Minister and some activists unveiled a banner which read 'Jai Shri Ram' in Malayalam.

Based on the complaint of the Municipality Secretary police registered an FIR under section 153 IPC. The incident happened on 16 December afternoon in Palakkad. (ANI)