Case registered against BJP workers for putting poster of 'Jai Shri Ram' banner in Palakkad Municipality
The Kerala Police have registered a case for putting the 'Jai Shri Ram' banner at the Palakkad municipality office building.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:22 IST
The Kerala Police have registered a case for putting the 'Jai Shri Ram' banner at the Palakkad municipality office building. The workers also unfurled another banner with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Palakkad town police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on the complaint of the Municipality Secretary. The case has been registered under section 153 IPC against a group of BJP workers for putting up posters, following the party's performance in recent local body polls.
According to police, Section 153 of Indian Penal Code (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) has been invoked against the BJP workers for putting banner stating 'Jai Shri Ram' at Palakkad municipality office. Police said BJP activists were celebrating victory in the local body election. Some activists climbed on top of Palakkad Municipality office building and unveiled posters hailing Prime Minister and Union Home Minister and some activists unveiled a banner which read 'Jai Shri Ram' in Malayalam.
Based on the complaint of the Municipality Secretary police registered an FIR under section 153 IPC. The incident happened on 16 December afternoon in Palakkad. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Jai Shri Ram'
- Palakkad
- Amit Shah
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of new Parliament building on Dec 10: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
PM Narendra Modi in telephonic conversation with French president Emmanuel Macron conveys condolences for recent terror attacks in France.
India has lowest mobile tariff, fastest growing app market: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Mobile Congress.
PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building.