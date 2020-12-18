Can't get justice without struggle under BJP rule: Akhilesh

Hours after the CBI filed a charge sheet in the Hathras rape-murder case, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the probe by the premiere central agency was ordered under ''pressure'' and justice can't be secured without struggle under the BJP rule. In the Hathras incident, despite efforts of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, the CBI had to carry out the probe due to ''pressure'' from the public, opposition and the "real media", he said in a Hindi tweet.

"Now, based on the statement of the victim, a charge sheet has been filed against four accused. From the BJP government, you get neither justice nor rights without fighting for it,'' Akhilesh said. The CBI on Friday filed a charge sheet against four people--Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi and Ramu—in a Hathras court. The woman was allegedly raped on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Police, however, said the cremation was carried out ''as per wishes of the family''. The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had faced flak over the case, which was later transferred to the CBI.