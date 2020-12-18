Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can't get justice without struggle under BJP rule: Akhilesh

Hours after the CBI filed a charge sheet in the Hathras rape-murder case, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the probe by the premiere central agency was ordered under pressure and justice cant be secured without struggle under the BJP rule.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:09 IST
Can't get justice without struggle under BJP rule: Akhilesh
Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Hours after the CBI filed a charge sheet in the Hathras rape-murder case, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the probe by the premiere central agency was ordered under ''pressure'' and justice can't be secured without struggle under the BJP rule. In the Hathras incident, despite efforts of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, the CBI had to carry out the probe due to ''pressure'' from the public, opposition and the "real media", he said in a Hindi tweet.

"Now, based on the statement of the victim, a charge sheet has been filed against four accused. From the BJP government, you get neither justice nor rights without fighting for it,'' Akhilesh said. The CBI on Friday filed a charge sheet against four people--Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi and Ramu—in a Hathras court. The woman was allegedly raped on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Police, however, said the cremation was carried out ''as per wishes of the family''. The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had faced flak over the case, which was later transferred to the CBI.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-governor of gang-plagued Mexican state shot dead in beach resort

An ex-governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in the bathroom of a restaurant in the beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, the latest violence to convulse a region plagued by drug gang violence. Jalisco state offic...

Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar resigns after poor performance in Zilla Panchayat polls

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee GPCC Girish Chodankar has resigned from his post, taking responsibility for the partys poor performance in the recently held Zilla Panchayat ZP poll, party Vice-President Sankalp Amonkar confirmed on Friday. S...

Attempting selfie, tourist drowns in Beas river in HP

A 25-year-old tourist from Uttar Pradesh drowned in Beas river here while taking a selfie on Friday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Chand Mohammad of UPs Agra district, Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said...

Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: We'll try to keep scoreboard under control, says Paine

Australia skipper Tim Paine said that his side will look to keep the scoreboard under control on Day 3 when India resumes their second innings of the opening Test. While the Indian bowlers dominated the show on the second day of the pink-ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020