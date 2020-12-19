Left Menu
Telangana records 627 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

A total of 627 new COVID-19 cases, 721 discharges, and four death were reported in Telangana on December 18, the State Health Department said on Saturday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-12-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 12:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 627 new COVID-19 cases, 721 discharges, and four death were reported in Telangana on December 18, the State Health Department said on Saturday. The coronavirus count cases in the state has increased to 2,80,822 including 2,72,370 discharges. The active cases in the state currently stand at 6,942. Besides, 1,510 deaths have been reported in Telangana till Friday.

The case fatality rate in the state is 0.53 per cent while the recovery rate is 96.99 per cent. With 25,153 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 1-crore mark, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total numbers of recovered and active cases in the country are 95,50,712 and 3,08,751 respectively. Meanwhile, the country's death toll stands at 1,45,136. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

