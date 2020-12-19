Left Menu
UP: Man awarded 10-year jail term for raping woman

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict.Judge Avnish Kumar on Friday sentenced an uncle-in-law of a 34-year-old woman to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him for raping her, district government counsel Dinesh Singh said on Saturday. He said the woman had registered a case against the uncle-in-law for raping her on February 27, 2018.

PTI | Mohaba | Updated: 19-12-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 15:17 IST
A local court has sentenced an uncle-in-law of a woman to 10 years in prison for raping her. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict.

