UP: Man awarded 10-year jail term for raping woman

A local court has sentenced an uncle-in-law of a woman to 10 years in prison for raping her. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict.

''Judge Avnish Kumar on Friday sentenced an uncle-in-law of a 34-year-old woman to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him for raping her,” district government counsel Dinesh Singh said on Saturday. He said the woman had registered a case against the uncle-in-law for raping her on February 27, 2018.