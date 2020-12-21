Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alert about new coronavirus strain from UK, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday reassured the people of the country that the Central government is alert about the new coronavirus strain emerging from the United Kingdom, adding that there is no need to panic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 13:54 IST
Alert about new coronavirus strain from UK, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan addressing the curtain-raiser press conference on India International Science Festival 2020 on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday reassured the people of the country that the Central government is alert about the new coronavirus strain emerging from the United Kingdom, adding that there is no need to panic. "The government is alert. There is no need to panic," said Union Minister while addressing the curtain-raiser press conference on India International Science Festival 2020.

This comes after the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock had on Sunday said that the new strain of coronavirus found in their country is "out of control". Following this announcement, several countries in Europe have taken precautionary measures and placed restrictions on the flights coming from the UK.

CNN reported that the Netherlands government is banning all passenger flights coming from the UK from Sunday morning until the New Year in order to minimise the risk of the new strain from spreading in the country as much as possible, according to a press release. Even countries outside Europe like Canada has responded to the new strain in the UK and announced the decision to suspend flights amid the emergence of a new genetic variant of the coronavirus.

During the press conference here, the Union Health Minister also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India International Science Festival-2020 on Tuesday, which will start on December 22 and will conclude on December 25. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Health Insurance Experience In India Has a Long Way To Go: Uncovers Beshak’s Consumer Research Survey

33 of all respondents were not able to understand the deductions made in claims. 53 of the respondents expressed dissatisfaction with the speed claim settlement. 43 of the respondents reported facing difficulty in receiving clear communic...

EU agreed 15.50 euros per dose for Pfizer vaccine -document

The European Union has agreed to pay 15.50 euros 18.90 per dose for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, an internal EU document reviewed by Reuters shows. The price, which is confidential and was negotiated for a total of...

COVID-19: Rajasthan CM urges people to celebrate New Year's eve at home, avoid mass gatherings

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged people to celebrate New Years eve at home and avoid bursting firecrackers and mass gatherings in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Monday. After chairing a meeting to review pre...

Kenyan doctors strike in protest at inadequate benefits, PPE

Doctors employed in Kenyas public hospitals went on strike on Monday, saying the government is risking their lives by forcing them to treat COVID-19 patients without adequate protection and not insuring them for treatment if they fall ill. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020