India's active COVID-19 caseload drops to 3.03 lakh

India's total COVID-19 active caseload has dropped to 3.03 lakh (3,03,639) on Monday, which is the lowest in 161 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has said. According to a press release by the Union Health Ministry, the total active cases were 3,01,609 on July 13, 2020. The ministry said India's present active caseload consists of just 3.02 per cent of India's total positive cases. The new recoveries have led to a net decline of 1,705 in the total active cases.

The daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases registered for the last 24 days. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 24,337. As many as 25,709 cases recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours. "The rising recoveries have also improved the recovery rate to 95.53 per cent today. The total recovered cases stand at 9,606,111. These are amongst the highest globally. The gap between recovered cases and active cases is bridging fast and presently stands at 93,02,472," the release said.

"A total of 316 new COVID-19 cases, 612 discharges and 2 deaths were reported in Telangana yesterday," said the State Health Department. The total cases in the state are 2,81,730 while the total recoveries are 2,73,625. The active cases are 6,590 and the death toll is 1,515," it added.

Puducherry reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, 26 discharges and one death in the last 24 hours, according to Puducherry government. The active cases in Puducherry are 332 while the death toll is 627.

Odisha recorded 363 new COVID-19 cases, 338 recoveries and 3 deaths on December 20, as per State Health Department. The total cases in the state stand at 3,26,596 while the total recoveries are 3,21,647. The active cases are 3,057 while the death toll is 1,839.

Himachal Pradesh recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases today, taking total cases to 52,359 including 46,510 recovered patients and 866 deaths. The number of active cases stand at 4,936, said the State Health Department. A total of 448 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Monday. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 86,765 including 78,686 recoveries and 1,426 deaths.

Manipur reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and 133 recoveries today, said the State Health Department. The total cases so far in the state are 27,684 while the total recoveries are 25,779.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,071 new COVID-19 cases, 1,157 discharges and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department, Government of Tamil Nadu said in a release. The total positive cases in the state so far are 8,07,962 while the total discharges are 7,86,472. The death toll due to coronavirus in the state stands at 11,995 while the active cases are 9,495.

Karnataka reported 772 new COVID-19 cases, 1,261 discharges and seven deaths today. The total cases in the state are 9,10,241 while the total discharges: 8,84,205. The death toll is 12,016 while the active cases are 14,001, according to the State Health Department. West Bengal reported 1,515 new COVID-19 cases, 2,342 discharges, and 41 deaths today, as per the State Health Department. The total cases are 5,38,343 while the total recoveries are 5,12,039. The active cases in the state are 16,903 while the death toll stands at 9,401.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,035 new COVID-19 cases, 1,290 recoveries, and 9 deaths today. The total cases are 2,32,319 while the total recoveries are 2,17,775. The death toll is 3,490 while the active cases are 11,054, according to the state government. (ANI)