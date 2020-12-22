China urges U.S. to stop erroneous actions after listing firms with military ties
The United States has been abusing the concept of national security in order to crack down on foreign companies, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a news briefing in Beijing. The Trump administration on Monday published a list of Chinese and Russian companies with alleged military ties that restrict them from buying a wide range of U.S. goods and technology.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:20 IST
China urged the United States on Tuesday to stop what it called erroneous actions after the U.S. ordered restrictions on Chinese and Russian firms with military ties from buying U.S. goods. The United States has been abusing the concept of national security in order to crack down on foreign companies, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a news briefing in Beijing.
The Trump administration on Monday published a list of Chinese and Russian companies with alleged military ties that restrict them from buying a wide range of U.S. goods and technology.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- Trump
- Wang Wenbin
- Russian
ALSO READ
Taiwan's long-range radar system set to play key role against Chinese attacks
China says firmly opposes U.S. sanctioning Chinese officials
Flush with cash, Chinese hog producer builds world's largest pig farm
Flush with cash, Chinese hog producer builds world's largest pig farm
Russia approves clinical trials for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Ad5-Ncov - Ifax