Kremlin says new U.S. sanctions are hostile act by outgoing Trump administration

Kremlin says new U.S. sanctions are hostile act by outgoing Trump administrationReuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:39 IST
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the new round of U.S. sanctions against Russia marked another hostile act by the outgoing administration of President Donald Trump and would further harm already poor ties between Moscow and Washington.
The Trump administration on Monday published a list of Chinese and Russian companies with alleged military ties that restrict them from buying a wide range of U.S. goods and technology.
"Every kick like this pushes us further from the point of normalisation and makes it extremely difficult to get out of the damaging tailspin in our bilateral relations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.
