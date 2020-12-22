Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin says new U.S. sanctions are hostile act by outgoing Trump administration

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:39 IST
Kremlin says new U.S. sanctions are hostile act by outgoing Trump administration

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the new round of U.S. sanctions against Russia marked another hostile act by the outgoing administration of President Donald Trump and would further harm already poor ties between Moscow and Washington.

The Trump administration on Monday published a list of Chinese and Russian companies with alleged military ties that restrict them from buying a wide range of U.S. goods and technology.

"Every kick like this pushes us further from the point of normalisation and makes it extremely difficult to get out of the damaging tailspin in our bilateral relations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

The events of 2020 literally came out of nowhere. When the effects of the pandemic were first felt in mid-March, no one fully understood the impact they would have on society moving forward. In less than one year, digital transformation adv...

Andhra Pradesh police find missing Kuwait returnee, take her to husband

Andhra Pradesh police found the 32-year-old woman who was missing from Vijayawada International Airport on December 16 and took her to her husbands house in West Godavari district on Tuesday. The incident came to light on Sunday after the m...

EU rejects UK's latest Brexit offer on fisheries- Bloomberg News

The European Union has rejected United Kingdoms latest concessions on fishing, Bloomberg News reported httpsbloom.bg38qxL6W on Tuesday citing two officials....

iPhone 12 / 12 Pro captured nearly one-fourth of total 5G smartphone sales in October

Apples latest flagship, the iPhone 12, became the worlds best-selling 5G smartphone in October 2020, beating Samsungs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G which was the best-selling 5G device in September, according to research firm Counterpoint.Togethe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020