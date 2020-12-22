Left Menu
Woman held for killing son in UP's Hamirpur

A woman was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of her seven-year-old son in Uttar Pradeshs Hamirpur district, police said. The arrested woman was produced before a court on Tuesday, from where she was sent to jail, he added.

22-12-2020
A woman was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of her seven-year-old son in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said. Sarvesh Kumari, the accused, told the police during interrogation that she killed her son, Himanshu, after the boy saw her in a compromising position with her brother-in-law last week, said Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar Singh.

On the morning of December 19, the boy, Himanshu, was found dead in a cattle shed and a case in this regard was registered against his father, Suresh, according to the SP. Singh said the case against Suresh was registered following a complaint lodged by the boy's maternal uncle.

''During investigation, it emerged that the boy's father had not visited Galihya village and from last Thursday, the boy (Himanshu) was living with Kumari at his mother's native place,'' he said. The arrested woman was produced before a court on Tuesday, from where she was sent to jail, he added.

