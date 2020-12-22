Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala HC grants bail to owner of construction firm in Palarivatoom flyover scam case

Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to BV Nagesh, who was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau of the state government in the Palarivattom flyover scam case on November 18.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 22-12-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 22:37 IST
Kerala HC grants bail to owner of construction firm in Palarivatoom flyover scam case
High Court of Kerala. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to BV Nagesh, who was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau of the state government in the Palarivattom flyover scam case on November 18. Vigilance Bureau informed the Court that it has no objection on the grant of bail to Nagesh.Nagesh is the owner of Nagesh Consultancy, the company that was entrusted with the construction of Palarivattom flyover in Ernakulam district.

The Kerala High Court on December 14 had dismissed the bail plea of the former Public Works Department (PWD) minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA Kunju in connection with the Palarivattom flyover scam case. A single-judge bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan had dismissed the plea but granted him the liberty to move a fresh bail plea once he is discharged from the hospital and shifted to jail.Kunju, who is in judicial custody, is currently admitted to a private hospital.

Last month, a vigilance court in Kochi had refused to grant custody of Kunju to the Vigilance Bureau in the Palarivattom flyover scam case due to his medical condition. Kunju is accused in connection with a scam related to the Palarivattom flyover, which was inaugurated in October 2016 and closed for traffic merely three years later after flaws were detected in the same in July 2017. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-India likely to approve AstraZeneca vaccine by next week- sources

India is likely to approve OxfordAstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week after its local manufacturer submitted additional data sought by authorities, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday....

LIC requests Karnataka govt to retain it as implementing agency for Bhagyalakshmi

The Life Insurance Corporation LIC on Tuesday has requested the Karnataka government to retain the corporation as the implementing agency for the Bhagyalakshmi scheme. The Bhagyalakshmi scheme provides financial security to the girl child o...

European medicines regulator says cyberattack limited to one IT application

The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday that its investigation into a cyberattack had shown the data breach was limited to one IT application.Data related to COVID-19 medicines and vaccines was the target of a cyberattack earlier this...

Romanian president asks finance minister Citu to form government

Romanias centrist president Klaus Iohannis asked finance minister Florin Citu on Tuesday to lead a centre-right coalition government able to shore up public finances and boost investment.Citus centrist Liberals, who have ruled for the past ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020