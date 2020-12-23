Tunisia says it does not intend to normalize relations with israel

Tunisia is not interested in establishing diplomatic relations with Israel and its position will not be affected by any international changes, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Morocco joined the list of Arab countries that normalized their relations with Israel and Israeli envoys arrived in Morocco on Tuesday to meet its king.

Tunisia's position refutes speculation that the North African country will be the last country to normalise relations with Israel, under pressure from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)