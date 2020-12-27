Assam's new police stations under MOITRI scheme becoming role model

As many as 55 police stations in Assam have been reconstructed into swanky buildings, with a small creche, separate women and juvenile corners, a lounge with comfortable sofa, under a special citizen-friendly project. The Mission for Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image (MOITRI), a project first initiated by the Assam government in 2016, has become a model for construction or reconstruction of police stations as all of them are trying to promote humane face of men and women in 'Khaki'.

''MOITRI has envisaged changing the police stations with facilities such as reception and waiting lounge, video-conference system, separate women and children cell, separate entry for them, toilets, adequate drinking water facility, boundary wall, even a crèche,'' Director General of Assam Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told PTI. Assam has around 340 police stations and all of them will be reconstructed in phases under the MOITRI scheme with the construction period for each of them being fixed at 12 months.

''As of now, 55 police stations have been reconstructed under the MOITRI scheme,'' Mahanta said. Each police station has a cyber room and work station, counselling room for drug addicts and juveniles, and specially designed toilets for differently abled citizens.

The living accommodation -- barrack and toilet facilities -- for the police personnel is, as far as possible, being separated from station areas visited by the general public. Renewable energy sources like solar is being utilised in every police station which will also have running water, drainage, water harvesting and biodegradable toilets.

A properly designed gate and boundary wall as well as parking areas, particularly for confiscated vehicles, have been conceptualised at every police station and worked into the design. Every police station will have a proper landscaping designed with a horticulture and floriculture plan, which is being implemented while being constructed.

Locally available materials, like processed bamboo products are being used wherever possible for both construction and furniture. A maintenance legacy is being worked out and a three-year mechanism for upkeep -- painting, minor repairs etc -- by the contractor has been incorporated into the contract. As per the maintenance policy, materials requiring least maintenance are being identified and used, particularly for the cladding and flooring purposes. Strong or sturdy fittings have been used in the toilets.

''MOITRI scheme is reorientation of policing in Assam by rebuilding and strengthening the relationship between police and citizens,'' Mahanta said.