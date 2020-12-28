China foreign ministry says firmly rejects new U.S. law on Tibet policy

China foreign ministry says firmly rejects new U.S. law on Tibet policyReuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-12-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 13:27 IST
The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday said it firmly rejected new U.S. legislation on Tibet signed into law by President Donald Trump over the weekend.
Tibet-related issues are domestic affairs, Zhao Lijian, a ministry spokesman, said at a regular media briefing.
The Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020 calls for the establishment of a U.S. consulate in Lhasa and the absolute right of Tibetans to choose a successor to the Dalai Lama.
