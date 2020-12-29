Left Menu
They said information was received regarding a fake call centre where the accused persons lured victims on the pretext of giving them jobs in reputed companies like Ultratech, Vistara Airlines and Indigo Airlines and charged Rs 2,200 per candidate as registration fee.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 15:44 IST
11 nabbed for running fake call centre, collecting money on pretext of giving jobs: Police

Eleven people, including four women, have been arrested for allegedly running a fake call centre in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area, police said on Tuesday. They said information was received regarding a fake call centre where the accused persons lured victims on the pretext of giving them jobs in reputed companies like Ultratech, Vistara Airlines and Indigo Airlines and charged Rs 2,200 per candidate as registration fee. ''Police raided the premises where five men and four women were found using laptops and mobile phones and were calling the victims,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. During initial enquiry, it was found that they used to make calls and lure people on the pretext of providing jobs in different companies. After receiving the registration amount, they dispatched fake interview letters and appointment letters and later collected additional amounts, the DCP said. On checking their records, it was found that before dispatching a fake appointment letter they collected around Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 depending on the candidate's budget, police said. A case under relevant sections of the statute was registered and accused Vikas Yadav (25), Krishna (28), Najakat Ali (30), Roop Basant (22), Avinash (24) and four women were apprehended from the spot, Thakur said. During investigation, it was revealed that the call centre was being run by three more accused Arjun Singh (28), Aashish (32) and Rahul. Searches were made to nab all three, police said

The trio was stated to be in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. A team was sent to Gwalior and later Agra, but the accused persons could not be arrested. On Monday, they were traced to Delhi where Aashish and Arjun Singh were arrested while the third accused Rahul was absconding, police said, adding that further investigation was in progress. Five laptops, five mobile phones and eight SIM cards were recovered from their possession, police added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

