Indian Consul General in Dubai to host breakfast for expats every month: report

The Consulate General of India in Dubai will host a monthly breakfast for expat workers at their accommodations from January 1 as part of a new community outreach programme, according to a media report. The Indian Consulate, that caters to Indian expats in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said the 'Breakfast with Consul General' will be held in collaboration with the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK), a help centre for Indians in the UAE.

''This outreach is aimed at creating awareness among blue-collar workers about financial literacy and planning, learning new skills, health screening, services offered by PBSK and other information,'' the Gulf News reported on Monday. ''The consul general will have breakfast with fellow Indians at their accommodation, with all COVID-19 safety protocols in place,'' the report quoted the Indian mission as saying.

The first session of the outreach programme is scheduled to be held from on Friday at the Larsen & Toubro accommodation complex in Dubai Investment Par, the report said. Under this initiative, Dr Aman Puri, the Consul General of India in Dubai, will visit one of the labour accommodations each month.

''We want to give them the feeling that they are at home and we at the Consulate do care for them,'' Puri told the Gulf News. The diplomat emphasised that the Consulate and the Government of India acknowledge the importance and the contributions of blue-collar workers to the Indian economy.

''We look forward to ensure their welfare and to extend whatever assistance we can,'' he said.