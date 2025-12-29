Left Menu

Kerala's Operation 'Bar Code': Unveiling the Spurious Liquor Scandal

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) conducted surprise inspections at bar hotels and excise offices across the state. The operation, named 'Bar Code,' targeted the illegal sale of spurious liquor. Allegations included bars selling liquor unlawfully with the alleged involvement of some excise officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected crackdown, the Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Monday executed surprise inspections targeting bar hotels and excise circle offices throughout the state. The initiative, dubbed Operation 'Bar Code,' was prompted by intelligence regarding the sale of illicit and counterfeit liquor in various establishments.

According to VACB's official statement, the operation focused on 66 bar hotels and relevant excise offices, beginning at 10 a.m. Authorities were alerted to reports of bars engaged in selling illegal liquor, often referred to as 'seconds,' with some excise officials allegedly accepting bribes to overlook these violations.

The surge in liquor demand during the New Year season reportedly led some bar hotels to flout the Abkari Act, Foreign Liquor Rules, and licensing conditions to achieve higher profits, allegedly in collaboration with excise personnel. Further investigations by VACB revealed the smuggling of lower-priced liquor from neighboring regions, mixed with legally acquired liquor, to sell as blended products. The findings from these checks are under review, with further action dependent on the results of the inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

