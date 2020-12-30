Left Menu
Democratic Senator Schumer blasts checks legislation he says McConnell has introduced

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2020 03:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 03:48 IST
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has introduced legislation linking $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks to President Donald Trump's requests involving social media company legal protections and election fraud, the chamber's top Democrat said on Tuesday.

"It will not pass the House and cannot become law," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement, referring to the Democratic-majority House of Representatives.

McConnell's office was not immediately available for comment.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

