Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentine congress grants final approval to landmark abortion bill

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 12:51 IST
Argentine congress grants final approval to landmark abortion bill
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Argentina on Wednesday became the first major country in Latin America to legalize abortion when the Senate voted by 38 in favor to 29 against with one abstention to approve a bill allowing the procedure through the 14th week of pregnancy, bucking the traditionally strong influence of the Catholic Church in the region.

The contentious vote followed a marathon debate that began at 4 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RJD seeks to fish in troubled NDA waters in Bihar

Defection of JDU MLAs to the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh and the resultant cold vibes between the partners in the ruling coalition in Bihar, seem to have kindled fresh hopes in the RJD which has ended up heading the opposition here despite bei...

EU officials sign post-Brexit trade deal with UK - (A)

The European Unions top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the United KingdomEuropean Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel put pen to paper on Wednesday morning ...

Turkey, U.S. in talks to form joint working group on S-400s, sanctions -minister

Ankara and Washington have started talks to form a joint working group regarding Turkeys purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems and the U.S. sanctions stemming from it, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.Speaking...

I want to enjoy both acting and life: Supriya Pathak

Veteran actor Supriya Pathak says she is not choosy with her projects but wants to work in movies that are interesting and worth her time. Pathak, a formidable talent with more than three decades of experience across mediums, said a lot dep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020