Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's President Xi holds video call with European leaders - China state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-12-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 17:53 IST
China's President Xi holds video call with European leaders - China state media
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

China's President Xi Jinping held a video call with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, France's President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, according to the official People's Daily.

China and the European Union are expected to clinch an investment deal this week that would give EU firms better access to the Chinese market.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We all have a role to play for a better tomorrow, UN Assembly President says in New Year message

In a message for the New Year, Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said that each individual, community, and country has a role to play, locally and globally, to reduce inequalities, protect the most vulnerable people, and create more just, ...

Russia to distribute over 1 mln Sputnik V shots at home by year-end - minister

Russia will have supplied more than 1 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to its own national inoculation programme by the end of this year, a government minister said on Wednesday.Russia, which began rolling out the vaccine in ...

Farmers don't trust PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that farmers do not trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to his long history of asatyagraha and shared an online survey asking people why the PM was not repealing the farm laws. 15 lakh in...

Sacred Games Season 2 gets 2 Filmfare OTT Awards, more on Season 3’s making

An official release date of Sacred Games season 3 has not come yet from the web series makers, whereas the viewers expectation for the third season gets stronger after the second season won the Filmfare OTT Award.Sacred Games Season 2 has b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020