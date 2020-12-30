Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC notice to AP on plea against condition of 3-yr practice as lawyer to appear in civil judge exam

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Aniruddha Bose also issued notice to the Registrar recruitment of the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking reply on the petition which has also challenged the December 3 notification inviting applications for appointment to the post of civil judge junior division in the Andhra Pradesh State Judicial Service.The apex court was hearing a petition filed by R Venkatesh who has challenged the December 3 notification and questioned the eligibility requirement of three-year practice as an advocate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 19:24 IST
SC notice to AP on plea against condition of 3-yr practice as lawyer to appear in civil judge exam

The Supreme Court Wednesday sought response from the Andhra Pradesh government on a plea challenging the condition which mandates three years of practice as an advocate to be eligible for appearing in exam for appointment as civil judge in the state. A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Aniruddha Bose also issued notice to the Registrar (recruitment) of the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking reply on the petition which has also challenged the December 3 notification inviting applications for appointment to the post of civil judge (junior division) in the Andhra Pradesh State Judicial Service.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by R Venkatesh who has challenged the December 3 notification and questioned the eligibility requirement of three-year practice as an advocate. The petitioner has also challenged Rule 5(2)(a)(i) of the Andhra Pradesh State Judicial Service Rules 2007, which was notified/amended by the state government on July 28, 2017 and mandates three years of practice as an advocate to be eligible for appointment to the category of civil judge.

“The petitioner has, in the writ petition, also challenged Rule 5(2)(a)(i) of Andhra Pradesh State Judicial Service Rules, 2007 notified/amended by the respondent No. 1 (state of Andhra Pradesh) on July 28, 2017. There is no such urgency to entertain this writ petition in the vacation. Notice be issued to the respondents in the meanwhile. Let the writ petition be listed for hearing on Tuesday, the 5th January, 2021,” the bench said in its order. The December 3 notification, which has invited application for general recruitment to the post of civil judge (junior division), has said that recruitment process shall be governed by Andhra Pradesh State Judicial (Service and Cadre) Rules 2007.

During the hearing conducted through video-conferencing, the petitioner’s counsel told the court that as per the December 3 notification, the last date for submission of online application was January 2..

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three US firms currently engaged with domestic cos for mass production of COVID-19 vaccines: Com Min

Three US-based companies are currently engaged with their Indian counterparts for mass production of COVID-19 vaccines in India, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry added that COVID-19 has led to increased trade and cooper...

More opportunities for local youngsters in I-League: Chennai City head coach

Chennai City FCs new head coach Satyasagara outlined the importance of promoting the local players that have been brought through the ranks at the club for the upcoming season of the I-League, which is all set to begin from January 9, 2021....

Thousands flock to India's Taj Mahal despite coronavirus fears

India has raised the number of visitors it will allow into the Taj Mahal monument to 15,000 per day despite warnings from health officials that overcrowding at tourist sites could lead to a rise in coronavirus cases. The 17th-century mausol...

UK's House of Commons overwhelmingly backs Brexit trade deal

British lawmakers on Wednesday voted in favour of legislation implementing the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with the European Union last week.Lawmakers voted 521 to 73 to progress the bill to its final stages in the lower house of parliame...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020