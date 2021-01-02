Left Menu
India logs 19,078 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 1,03,05,788

India reported 19,078 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,03,05,788, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 10:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported 19,078 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,03,05,788, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Saturday. With this, the total number of active cases now stands at 2,50,183.

As many as 224 lives were claimed by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,49,218. So far 99,06,387 recoveries have been reported in the country.

Maharashtra, one of the worst-affected states, reported 3,524 new cases and 59 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are now 52,084 active cases in the state, the health department informed. So far, 18,32,825 people have recovered, while the death toll stands at 49,580.

Kerala reported 4,991 new cases, 5,153 recoveries, and 23 deaths on Friday. With this, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 65,054. As many as 585 new coronavirus cases and 717 recoveries were reported in the national capital on Friday, as per the Delhi Health Department. The total number of positive cases now stands at 6,25,954, while the death toll stands at 10,557, including 21 on Thursday. There are currently 5,358 active cases in the national capital.

With 8,29,964 samples tested for the coronavirus on Thursday, the total number of samples tested so far stands at 17,39,41,658, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. (ANI)

