Man killed as SDM's vehicle hits his moped

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 04-01-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 19:08 IST
A 60-year-old man died allegedly after a sub-divisional magistrate's vehicle hit his moped in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Monday, police said

Sanjeev Kumar Maurya, the SDM of Gauriganj, was on his way to Lucknow around 11 am when his government vehicle hit the moped near Tetarpur, leaving Mohammed Sarvar seriously injured, Jagdishpur Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Singh said

Sarvar was rushed to the community health centre from where he was referred to Lucknow but he succumbed to injuries on the way, the SHO said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

