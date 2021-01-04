Raj govt increases cash prize for winners of Olympic, Asian and Commonwealth games
After the approval of the chief minister, the sports department has issued orders in this regard, it said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:04 IST
In order to promote sports activities and motivate athletes, the Rajasthan government has decided to increase the prize amount by three-to-four-fold for the winners of Olympic, Asian and Commonwealth games. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to increase the cash prize from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 3 crore for sportspersons winning a gold medal in Olympic games, Rs 2 crore from Rs 50 lakh for winning silver and Rs 1 crore from Rs 30 lakh for winning a bronze medal.
Similarly, the prize amount for Asian games winners has been increased from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 1 crore for gold medalists, from Rs 20 lakh to 60 lakh for silver medalists and from Rs 10 lakh to 30 lakh for bronze medalists, according to a statement. After the approval of the chief minister, the sports department has issued orders in this regard, it said.
