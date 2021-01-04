Raj govt increases cash prize for winners of Olympic, Asian and Commonwealth games

Left Menu
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:04 IST
In order to promote sports activities and motivate athletes, the Rajasthan government has decided to increase the prize amount by three-to-four-fold for the winners of Olympic, Asian and Commonwealth games. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to increase the cash prize from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 3 crore for sportspersons winning a gold medal in Olympic games, Rs 2 crore from Rs 50 lakh for winning silver and Rs 1 crore from Rs 30 lakh for winning a bronze medal.

Similarly, the prize amount for Asian games winners has been increased from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 1 crore for gold medalists, from Rs 20 lakh to 60 lakh for silver medalists and from Rs 10 lakh to 30 lakh for bronze medalists, according to a statement. After the approval of the chief minister, the sports department has issued orders in this regard, it said.

