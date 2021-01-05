NSA imposed on two in UP over cow slaughter

The local police has slapped the stringent National Security Act against two people arrested for alleged cow slaughter, officials said Tuesday. They said Mukhtiar and Rahish, who are from Amarpur village in Khanpur Police station area, were arrested in December last year over alleged cow slaughter and have moved court for bail.

The NSA, which allows preventive detention for months if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order, was invoked against the two as their coming out on bail might have “vitiated” the atmosphere, police said. They said that the two, joined by their companions, allegedly committed cow slaughter in a forest and a house in their village on November 29 and December 2.