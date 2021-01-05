Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK urged to make strangulation a crime under Domestic Abuse Bill

By Emma Batha LONDON, Jan 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - British lawmakers said on Tuesday women's lives could be saved if non-fatal strangulation was recognised as a specific offence, amid renewed fears of domestic violence under a new lockdown. Debate on the Domestic Abuse Bill in the upper parliamentary chamber, the House of Lords, coincided with the first day of a third lockdown, which will last at least seven weeks, to curb rocketing rates of a new strain of COVID-19.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:35 IST
UK urged to make strangulation a crime under Domestic Abuse Bill
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

British lawmakers said on Tuesday women's lives could be saved if non-fatal strangulation was recognised as a specific offence, amid renewed fears of domestic violence under a new lockdown.

Debate on the Domestic Abuse Bill in the upper parliamentary chamber, the House of Lords, coincided with the first day of a third lockdown, which will last at least seven weeks, to curb rocketing rates of a new strain of COVID-19. Announcing the tough measures on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said women at risk of domestic abuse were exempt from stay-at-home orders.

Gabrielle Bertin, a member of the House of Lords, described non-fatal strangulation - where a person chokes their victim sometimes to the point where they pass out - as a "terrifying crime" and a "big red flag to murder". "It's the ultimate control weapon because it's saying, 'If I want to, I can kill you right now'," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Domestic violence charities say women who are murdered by their partners have often been strangled in the past. "It's possible more lives could be saved if this was made a stand-alone crime," Bertin added.

Parliamentarian Helen Newlove said 55 women in Britain suffered non-fatal strangulation every day, and a woman or girl was fatally strangled or asphyxiated every 10 days. Non-fatal strangulation can lead to brain damage, internal bleeding, neurological injuries such as facial droop, loss of memory and strokes.

The justice ministry said in a statement that non-fatal strangulation was already covered by existing laws, including common assault and attempted murder. But campaigners said charges of common assault - the lowest category of assault, which includes acts like spitting at someone, with a maximum sentence of six months - did not reflect the gravity of the attack.

Newlove said victims of non-fatal strangulation were seven times more likely than other domestic abuse victims to go on to be killed, but the lack of visible injury meant it was not treated as seriously as other violence. "Yet this is a terrifying crime, and many victims testify that they genuinely felt as if their head was about to explode, and that they were about to die during such a violent assault," she told the House of Lords.

Lawmakers said New Zealand and some Australian and U.S. states had already criminalised non-fatal strangulation. Parliamentarians also called for threats to share intimate images or videos to be criminalised under the bill, which will likely be passed in the coming months.

Nicky Morgan, another member of the House of Lords, said "revenge porn" threats were an increasingly prevalent form of domestic abuse as people spent more time online, and they had a devastating impact on victims' lives. One in 14 adults has received such threats, according to a poll by domestic abuse charity Refuge.

Domestic violence soared during lockdowns worldwide last year and groups supporting victims fear Britain could see another spike in abuse as women are trapped in their homes. "It's an extraordinarily worrying time," said Ellie Butt, head of policy for Refuge.

"But there's a much, much better understanding of the risks to survivors of domestic abuse than there was (last) year."

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Google Pixel phones get January 2021 update with several security fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NHL-League sells division naming rights to corporate sponsors

The National Hockey League NHL, which took a revenue hit last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, said on Tuesday it has sold the naming rights to its divisions for the first time.The move to sell naming rights to divisions that were once na...

Cong relieves Gohil from AICC Bihar in-charge post, appoints Bhakta Charan Das

The Congress on Tuesday relieved senior party leader Shaktisinh Gohil from his duties as the AICCs Bihar in-charge and appointed Bhakta Charan Das in his place. Gohil, who had been the All India Congress Committee AICC in charge of Bihar fo...

442 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate dips to 0.55 pc

Delhi recorded 442 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 new fatalities on Tuesday, while the citys positivity rate came down to 0.55 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.27 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10...

U.S. collects $7 mln in Iranian assets for victims of terrorism fund -Justice Dept

The U.S. government collected 7 million in Iranian assets for victims of state-sponsored terrorism, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.The money was the U.S. share of a civil forfeiture that targeted attempts to violate sanctions on Ira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021