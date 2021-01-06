Hungary should extend partial lockdown beyond Monday, says surgeon general

Hungary should extend partial lockdown beyond Monday, says surgeon generalReuters | Budapest | Updated: 06-01-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 16:51 IST
Hungary should extend a partial lockdown that is currently due to end on Monday, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller said.
She told an online briefing on Wednesday that Hungary had not yet detected a new variant of coronavirus found in the United Kingdom.
Also Read: A divided United Kingdom exits EU orbit, heads into the Brexit unknown
- READ MORE ON:
- United Kingdom