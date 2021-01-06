Ladakh delegation meets Amit Shah, Kishan Reddy to head committee for protecting language, culture of Ladakh
A 10-member delegation from Ladakh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and expressed their views about the need for protecting Ladakh's language, culture and its land.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:46 IST
A 10-member delegation from Ladakh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and expressed their views about the need for protecting Ladakh's language, culture and its land. A release said the central government has decided to form a committee under Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy for protecting the language, culture, land of Ladakh and for ensuring adequate participation of people in the development of the region.
The delegation also spoke about the geographic location and strategic importance of Ladkah and the demographic changes and the need for generating more employment opportunities. The committee will also have members from the delegation which met the Home Minister, elected representatives from Ladakh, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, central government and the Ladakh administration.
The Home Minister told the delegation that the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the development of Ladakh and protecting its land and culture. He said the government has shown its commitment by fulfilling the long-pending demand of people of Ladakh for granting it the status of union territory. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Amit Shah
- Kishan Reddy
- Ladakh
ALSO READ
Trump presents Legion of Merit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi releases special postal stamp to mark Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebrations.
India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation: PM Narendra Modi at inauguration of India International Science Festival.
Deeply honoured to be awarded Legion of Merit, it recognises efforts of people of India and US to improve ties: PM Narendra Modi.
Vivek Anand Oberoi receives Sarvottam Samman for performance in 'PM Narendra Modi'