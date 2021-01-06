Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ladakh delegation meets Amit Shah, Kishan Reddy to head committee for protecting language, culture of Ladakh

A 10-member delegation from Ladakh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and expressed their views about the need for protecting Ladakh's language, culture and its land.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:46 IST
Ladakh delegation meets Amit Shah, Kishan Reddy to head committee for protecting language, culture of Ladakh
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A 10-member delegation from Ladakh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and expressed their views about the need for protecting Ladakh's language, culture and its land. A release said the central government has decided to form a committee under Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy for protecting the language, culture, land of Ladakh and for ensuring adequate participation of people in the development of the region.

The delegation also spoke about the geographic location and strategic importance of Ladkah and the demographic changes and the need for generating more employment opportunities. The committee will also have members from the delegation which met the Home Minister, elected representatives from Ladakh, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, central government and the Ladakh administration.

The Home Minister told the delegation that the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the development of Ladakh and protecting its land and culture. He said the government has shown its commitment by fulfilling the long-pending demand of people of Ladakh for granting it the status of union territory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab shunts SHO who lodged attempt to murder case after cow dung protest, charge withdrawn

The Punjab government on Wednesday transferred an SHO for lodging an attempt to murder case against farm law protesters who had allegedly dumped cow dung at a BJP leaders house and also ordered withdrawal of the charge. Chief Minister Amari...

PE deals jump 108 pc to USD 33.8 bn in 2020: Report

Close to USD 18 billion that Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail mopped up from a slew of private equity transactions in 2020 has pushed up the money inflows through this route by 108 per cent to USD 33.8 billion, according to an industry repo...

Pvt banks report healthy deposit accretions, sluggish advances growth in Q3

Small and mid-sized private sector banks have reported a healthy deposit growth in the third quarter, even as they have struggled to grow their loan books, as per exchange filings by three lenders. Despite interest rates being the lowest in...

Slow vaccine rollout stokes tensions among EU states

Frustration over the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has sparked tensions within the European Union, echoing disarray within the bloc at the beginning of the pandemic over sharing of protective medical equipment and the closure of borders...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021