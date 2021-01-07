Left Menu
Justice Department says it''s been affected by Russian hack

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 00:47 IST
The Justice Department said Wednesday that about 3% of its email accounts could be compromised as part of a massive breach of federal government agencies that U.S. officials have linked to Russia

No classified systems are believed to have been affected, according to a statement from Justice Department spokesman Marc Raimondi. It did not identify to whom who the potentially compromised email accounts may belong

It was not immediately clear whether the intrusion at the Justice Department and other agencies included access to data other than email because Microsofts Office 365 includes multiple document-sharing and collaborative components.

