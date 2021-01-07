French President had further contact with Armenia PM over French aid measures

French President had further contact with Armenia PM over French aid measuresReuters | Paris | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:18 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron held a further telephone call yesterday with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to highlight France's plans to help Armenia with humanitarian aid, said Macron's office on Thursday.
Macron also reiterated his determination to find a political solution for the region, which was hit last year by military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, which ended with a Russian-brokered truce and big territorial gains for Azerbaijan.
