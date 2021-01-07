Facebook bans Trump through Biden inauguration, maybe longer

Facebook bans Trump through Biden inauguration, maybe longerPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:01 IST
Facebook will bar President Donald Trump from posting on its system at least until the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, the platform said Thursday.
In a post announcing the unprecedented move, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said the risk of allowing Trump to use the platform is too great following the president's incitement of a mob that touched off a deadly riot in the US Capitol on Wednesday.
Zuckerberg says Trump's account will be locked "for at least the next two weeks" but could remain locked indefinitely.
