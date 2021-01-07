Goa CM chairs meeting with officers of Tribal Cooperative Marketing Federation of India
ANI | Goa | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:52 IST
Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant chaired a meeting with the Officers of Tribal Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd at conference hall, Secretariat, Porvorim on Thursday. Minister for Tribal Welfare Govind Gaude was also present for the meeting.
The Chief Minister addressing the meeting reiterated the Government's commitment to check and ensure that the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana (PMVDY) scheme is implemented in the State to cater to the interest of the Tribal people at large. "Thrust will be given on proper implementation of the scheme and developing required logistics infrastructure etc," he asserted.
He said that the proposal for TRIFOOD was in process - three sites from Dharbandora have been identified and selection of one site and activities to be undertaken are under process. (ANI)
