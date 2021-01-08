Week's gap before next meeting with farmers shows Centre's insensitivity: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday slammed the Centre for scheduling the next meeting with agitation farmer leaders after a gap of a week and said it shows the height of its insensitivity.

Gehlot’s comments came after Friday’s meeting between the Centre and the farmers leaders failed to yield any result. The next meeting has been fixed for January 15, amid indications that any headway will now depend on a Supreme Court hearing scheduled for January 11 on a batch of petitions related to the protest. Gehlot expressed hope that the Supreme Court will hear the matter soon and decide on it.

“Farmers have been sitting on the road in the cold for 45 days. Despite this, the Union government has taken seven days for the next meeting. This shows the height of the Modi government's insensitivity,'' Gehlot said.

I hope that the Supreme Court will hear the matter soon and decide so that justice can be done to farmers, he added.

