Left Menu
Development News Edition

Week's gap before next meeting with farmers shows Centre's insensitivity: Gehlot

Gehlot expressed hope that the Supreme Court will hear the matter soon and decide on it.Farmers have been sitting on the road in the cold for 45 days. This shows the height of the Modi governments insensitivity, Gehlot said.I hope that the Supreme Court will hear the matter soon and decide so that justice can be done to farmers, he added.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-01-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 23:10 IST
Week's gap before next meeting with farmers shows Centre's insensitivity: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday slammed the Centre for scheduling the next meeting with agitation farmer leaders after a gap of a week and said it shows the height of its insensitivity.

Gehlot’s comments came after Friday’s meeting between the Centre and the farmers leaders failed to yield any result. The next meeting has been fixed for January 15, amid indications that any headway will now depend on a Supreme Court hearing scheduled for January 11 on a batch of petitions related to the protest. Gehlot expressed hope that the Supreme Court will hear the matter soon and decide on it.

“Farmers have been sitting on the road in the cold for 45 days. Despite this, the Union government has taken seven days for the next meeting. This shows the height of the Modi government's insensitivity,'' Gehlot said.

I hope that the Supreme Court will hear the matter soon and decide so that justice can be done to farmers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Laptop stolen from Pelosi's office during storming of U.S. Capitol, says aide

A laptop was stolen from the office of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, one of her aides said on Friday. Drew Hammill, an aide to Democrat Pelosi, said on Twitter that ...

At least 13 dead as suicide bomber, gunmen attack town in Cameroon - UN

At least 13 people including children died when a suicide bomber blew herself in a crowd that was fleeing an armed attack in northern Cameroon on Friday, a U.N. security report said. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast...

WRAPUP 6-As impeachment looms, Pelosi urges military to keep Trump from nuclear codes

As Democrats in the House of Representatives on Friday prepared to impeach President Donald Trump again if he does not step down, their leader Nancy Pelosi spoke to the top U.S. general about preventing an unhinged Trump from accessing nucl...

Probe ordered after college building collapses due to snowfall in J-K

The Anantnag district authorities in Jammu and Kashmir ordered a probe after a building of a government college collapsed due to snowfall on Friday.District Magistrate K K Siddha ordered the inquiry after the auditorium building of Governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021