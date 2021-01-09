Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCPCR seeks action taken report into death of 10 infants in Maharashtra hospital fire

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 12:28 IST
NCPCR seeks action taken report into death of 10 infants in Maharashtra hospital fire
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Apex child rights body NCPCR on Saturday asked the district collector of Maharashtra's Bhandara to send a factual action taken report within 48 hours into the death of 10 newborn babies in a hospital fire there.

The infants, all aged between a month and three months, died after a fire broke out at the Special Newborn Care Unit of the Bhandara district hospital in the early hours on Saturday, doctors at the facility said.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), in a letter to the district collector, also sought an inquiry into the matter.

''You are requested to conduct an inquiry into the matter and send a factual action taken report to the commission, along with all the necessary documents, within 48 hours from the receipt of this letter,'' the letter read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS AT 13:10 HRS

Following are the top stories at 110 pm TOP STORIES BOM9 MH-FIRE-2ND LD BABIES Maharashtra Ten newborn babies die in Bhandara hospital fire Bhandara Ten newborn babies died after a fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a state-...

AIMIM's West Bengal acting president joins TMC

Sk Abdul Kalam, the acting WestBengal unit president of AIMIM, joined the Trinamool Congresson Saturday along with several other members of the AsaduddinOwaisi-led party, months ahead of the assembly elections.Joining the TMC at its headqua...

11 detained for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Delhi

Eleven people were detained for allegedly defacing two Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Lutyens Delhi on Saturday, police said.Police said they received information at 5.40 am that a few people have gathered at Aurangzeb Lane, Tughlaq Road.Afte...

Two held for duping woman on pretext of job in Delhi

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a woman on the pretext of providing her job, police said. The accused have been identified as Parul Jawa and Naresh Kumar.The complainant Madhu Jha alleged that she visited a placement age...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021