Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Police team sets out for Punjab to bring back Mukhtar Ansari

A team of Uttar Pradesh Police has set out for Punjab to bring back gangster Mukhtar Ansari after the Supreme Court issued a notice in this regard.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-01-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 16:25 IST
UP Police team sets out for Punjab to bring back Mukhtar Ansari
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A team of Uttar Pradesh Police has set out for Punjab to bring back gangster Mukhtar Ansari after the Supreme Court issued a notice in this regard. Three police personnel of UP Police from Ghazipur set out for Punjab after the Supreme Court issued notice to the Ropar Jail Superintendent. The court had issued the notice on December 18 after an appeal of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Earlier, several production warrants were issued against Ansari but Punjab Police did not allow him to be shifted to Uttar Pradesh on the grounds of ill health. The Yogi Adityanath government has taken tough measures against Mukhtar Ansari and people running illegal businesses under his name. Alleged illegal properties worth crores of rupees related to Ansari in Lucknow, Mau and Ghazipur have been demolished by the state agencies.

Earlier on September 18, Uttar Pradesh Police had issued a non-bailable warrant against Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsa Ansari and her brothers Sharjeel Raza and Anwar Shahzad for allegedly occupying a sealed property illegally. On August 28, an illegal slaughterhouse of a close aide of Mukhtar Ansari was demolished by the Mau district administration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Russian qualifier Gasanova stuns Pliskova in Abu Dhabi

Russian qualifier Anastasia Gasanova, who made her maiden WTA main draw appearance this week, could barely believe what she achieved on Saturday after breezing past former world number one Karolina Pliskova in the second round in Abu Dhabi....

Indonesian plane loses contact after take-off, more than 60 thought to be aboard

A Sriwijaya Air plane thought to have 62 people on board lost contact after taking off from Indonesias capital Jakarta on Saturday and rescuers said suspected debris had been found in the sea off the city. The Boeing 737-500, en route to Po...

India to start COVID-19 vaccination drive from Jan. 16 -govt

India will start its COVID-19 vaccination drive from Jan. 16 with priority given to about 30 million healthcare and frontline workers, a government statement said on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the preparedness for COVID...

COVID-19 vaccination drive to start in India on Jan 16; 3 cr healthcare, frontline workers to get shots first

Indian will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the worlds largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021