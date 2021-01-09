UP Police team sets out for Punjab to bring back Mukhtar Ansari

A team of Uttar Pradesh Police has set out for Punjab to bring back gangster Mukhtar Ansari after the Supreme Court issued a notice in this regard. Three police personnel of UP Police from Ghazipur set out for Punjab after the Supreme Court issued notice to the Ropar Jail Superintendent. The court had issued the notice on December 18 after an appeal of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Earlier, several production warrants were issued against Ansari but Punjab Police did not allow him to be shifted to Uttar Pradesh on the grounds of ill health. The Yogi Adityanath government has taken tough measures against Mukhtar Ansari and people running illegal businesses under his name. Alleged illegal properties worth crores of rupees related to Ansari in Lucknow, Mau and Ghazipur have been demolished by the state agencies.

Earlier on September 18, Uttar Pradesh Police had issued a non-bailable warrant against Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsa Ansari and her brothers Sharjeel Raza and Anwar Shahzad for allegedly occupying a sealed property illegally. On August 28, an illegal slaughterhouse of a close aide of Mukhtar Ansari was demolished by the Mau district administration. (ANI)

