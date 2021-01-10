Left Menu
Maha: Body of missing man found in Thane, cops suspect murder

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-01-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 11:27 IST
The decomposed body of a 23-year-old man has been found at Kasara Ghat in Maharashtra's Thanedistrict, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Satish Aghwe, went missingfrom his house in Kasara town two days back.

On Saturday, an unidentified person called his familyand alerted about the body lying in the ghat section.

The family members along with police rushed to thespot and identified the body, which had stab wounds, Kasarapolice station's inspector Dattu Bhoye said, adding theysuspect it to be a case of murder.

The body was sent for postmortem and a case wasregistered under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), he said.

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

