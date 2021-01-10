Maha: Body of missing man found in Thane, cops suspect murder

Maha: Body of missing man found in Thane, cops suspect murderPTI | Thane | Updated: 10-01-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 11:27 IST
The decomposed body of a 23-year-old man has been found at Kasara Ghat in Maharashtra's Thanedistrict, police said on Sunday.
The deceased, identified as Satish Aghwe, went missingfrom his house in Kasara town two days back.
On Saturday, an unidentified person called his familyand alerted about the body lying in the ghat section.
The family members along with police rushed to thespot and identified the body, which had stab wounds, Kasarapolice station's inspector Dattu Bhoye said, adding theysuspect it to be a case of murder.
The body was sent for postmortem and a case wasregistered under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), he said.
PTI CORGK GK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dattu Bhoye
- Maharashtra
- Indian
- Kasara
- Kasarapolice
- Satish Aghwe
- Penal
ALSO READ
Indian auto industry expected to see stronger growth in 2021-22: Nomura Research Institute
15-year-old girl kidnapped from UP rescued from Maharashtra's Solapur
Delhi HC seeks Dharma's response in Indian Singers Rights Association's plea seeking royalty for performance in Gunjan Saxena
What skills are Indians learning for 2021
COVID-19 had massive impact on Indian aviation sector in 2020