West Bengal govt making arrangements for free COVID-19 vaccination, says CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that the state government is making arrangements to facilitate the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to all the people of the state without any cost.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-01-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 14:45 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that the state government is making arrangements to facilitate the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to all the people of the state without any cost. "I am happy to announce that our government is making arrangements to facilitate the administration of COVID-19 vaccine to all the people of the state without any cost," Banerjee said via an official statement.

At present, there are 8,034 coronavirus active cases in West Bengal. The state has reported 5,41,930 recoveries and 9,922 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Days after COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech were been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced that the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16.The decision was taken at a meeting today in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 in the country and the preparedness of states and union territories for vaccination against the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

