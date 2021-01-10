Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korean diplomat in Iran over seized ship, frozen funds

A South Korean diplomatic delegation arrived in Iran on Sunday to negotiate the release of a vessel and its crew seized by Iranian forces amid an escalating financial dispute between the countries, Iranian state-run media reported.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 10-01-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 23:25 IST
South Korean diplomat in Iran over seized ship, frozen funds
Representative image Image Credit: Image Credit : Flicker

A South Korean diplomatic delegation arrived in Iran on Sunday to negotiate the release of a vessel and its crew seized by Iranian forces amid an escalating financial dispute between the countries, Iranian state-run media reported. The South Korean-flagged tanker seizure by Iran's Revolutionary Guard in the crucial Strait of Hormuz came as Iranian officials have been pressing South Korea to release some USD 7 billion in assets tied up in the country's banks due to American sanctions. It appeared the Islamic Republic was seeking to increase its leverage over Seoul ahead of South Korea's pre-scheduled regional trip, which included a stop in Qatar. Iran maintains the tanker and its 20-member crew were stopped in the mouth of the Persian Gulf because of the vessels "environmental pollution,'' a claim rejected by the vessel's owner. The crew, including sailors from Indonesia, Myanmar, South Korea and Vietnam, remain in custody at the port city of Bandar Abbas near the Strait of Hormuz. A South Korean diplomat based in Iran met one of the crew members, a South Korean, last week, according to South Korean Foreign Ministry Spokesman Choi Young-sam. The crew member told the diplomat he and 19 other sailors were all were safe and didn't suffer any mistreatment. South Korea has requested that Iran provide evidence to back up its claim that the South Korean ship violated environmental protocols, he added. Diplomats from Iran and Myanmar, which had 11 citizens on the ship, were separately meeting in Delhi, India to negotiate the release of the Burmese sailors aboard, according to semi-official ISNA news agency. Iran's state-run media announced First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun's arrival with a photo showing him meeting with his Iranian counterpart. It wasn't clear how long the visit would last. The South Korean delegation, including representatives from Seoul's Central Bank, were set on Monday to meet Iran's Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati to discuss the trapped funds, semi-official Mehr news agency reported. In recent weeks, Hemmati has complained that Iran was struggling to transfer some USD 220 million held in South Korean banks to pay for COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX, an international program designed to distribute coronavirus vaccines to participating countries. "It is our natural right to be able to use this money," Hemmati was quoted as saying on Sunday. ''We hope that the American pressure will also decrease." The ship seizure was the latest in a series of escalations in the waning days of the administration of President Donald Trump, who unilaterally withdrew the US from Tehrans nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions that the agreement had suspended. Last week, Iran ramped up uranium enrichment levels at Fordo, its key underground nuclear facility, bringing the country a technical step away from weapons-grade purity levels of 90 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

Goldman, M. Stanley to delist some Hong Kong products after U.S. investment ban

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

15-year-old girl raped by man in UP's Shahjahanpur

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped at her home by a man from her village here when her parents had gone out, police said on Sunday.A case has been registered against the accused who is on the run, they said.Circle Officer Mahendra Pal S...

Off-duty police, firefighters under investigation in connection with U.S. Capitol riot

As investigators seek to identify rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, police departments in Virginia and Washington state have placed officers on leave as authorities examine whether they took part in unlawful acts while off-duty.Fire dep...

Himachal: Congress, BJP claim victory in civic body polls

Both the Congress and the BJP claimed victory in the civic body polls, the voting for which was held in the state on Sunday.Though municipal and panchayat elections in the hill state are not held on party symbols, Himachal Pradesh Chief Min...

Fire: BJP calls for bandh on Jan 11 in Bhandara district

The BJP has called for a bandhin Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Monday to expressanguish over the death of ten infants in a fire at thedistrict hospital here, a party MP said on Sunday.BJP MP from Bhandara, Sunil Mendhe, told reporters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021