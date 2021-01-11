N.Korea held nighttime military parade on Sunday -S.Korea military

N.Korea held nighttime military parade on Sunday -S.Korea militaryReuters | Seoul | Updated: 11-01-2021 06:28 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 06:28 IST
South Korea's military said on Monday it has detected signs that North Korea held a nighttime military parade on Sunday for its ruling Worker's Party congress.
The parade was spotted at Kim Il Sung Square in the capital Pyongyang, but there was a possibility it was a rehearsal, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
