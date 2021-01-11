China condemns U.S. for lifting curbs on Taiwan ties

China condemns U.S. for lifting curbs on Taiwan tiesReuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:05 IST
China's foreign ministry on Monday said it firmly opposed and strongly condemned the decision by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to lift restrictions on contacts between U.S. officials and their Taiwanese counterparts.
China will resolutely fight back against any attempts to sabotage its interests, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.
China considers democratically-run Taiwan to be its sovereign territory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
