Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws tomorrow

The Supreme Court will pass orders on Tuesday on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:10 IST
SC to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws tomorrow
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court will pass orders on Tuesday on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of farm laws. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, is hearing a batch of petitions, including those filed by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, RJD MP Manoj K Jha, regarding the constitutional validity of three farm laws, passed by the Central government along with the plea to disperse protesting farmers.

The bench had said that the government should have passed these laws after discussing with all stakeholders. "We do not think the Centre is handling this issue correctly. We have to take some action today. This is a very serious matter. We are proposing and facilitating to try to form a committee and we are also thinking that we will hold the implementation of the laws till further orders," the CJI suggested to one of the petitioners.

Expressing his displeasure over the way the case is being handled, CJI Bobde said: "You have made a law without enough consultation resulting in a strike." "We are suggesting staying the implementation of farm laws only to facilitate the talks before the Committee," the CJI said.

"We don't want to say anything, the protests can go on, but who is going to take the responsibility?" he asked. The CJI asserted, "If the Centre does not want to stay the implementation of farm laws, we will put a stay on it... The Union of India must take responsibility for all this. You (Centre) are bringing the laws and you can do it in a better manner."

"We will stay the implementation of laws. You can carry on the protest. But the question is whether the protest should be held at the same site. Some people have committed suicide, old people and women are a part of the agitation. What is happening?" said the CJI. He added that not a single plea has been filed that said the farm laws are good.

"We don't know what negotiations are going on? Can the farm laws be put on hold for some time? the CJI asked. "Each one of us will be responsible if something goes wrong. We don't want anybody's blood on our hands," he said.

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for one of the farmers' unions said: "How can such important laws be passed through a voice vote in Parliament? If the government is serious, then the government can hold a joint session of Parliament and why the government is shying away from it." The farmers should be allowed to go to the Ramlila Maidan. "We are not interested in any violence," he added.

"If the government is serious, then the government can hold a joint session of Parliament and why the government is shying away from it," Dave said and questioned the way the government had passed the law. Attorney General KK Venugopal said there are Supreme Court precedents saying that the Courts cannot stay legislation. "The Court cannot stay legislation unless it finds that the law is passed without legislative competence and the law violates fundamental rights," he asserted.

"What happened with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (rally) cannot happen? On January 26, farmers with their tractors are planning to march down to Rajpath to destroy a day of national importance," Venugopal said. Senior lawyer, Harish Salve (representing one of the petitioners) stated that there are few elements, which should be weeded out from the protest. Salve mentioned about a Vancouver-based organisation collecting money under the banner 'Justice for Sikhs'.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Coal sector to play vital role in achieving target of USD 5 trillion economy: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said coal sector will play a very important role in achieving the target of USD five trillion economy by 2022, the year marking the completion of 75 years of the countrys Independence.Launching a sing...

Flipkart, Niti Aayog collaborate to enhance Women Entrepreneurship Platform

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Monday said it has partnered with Niti Aayog to launch the revamped Women Entrepreneurship Platform. The Women Entrepreneurship Platform WEP is a first of its kind, unified access portal which brings together women...

Didn't even celebrate, didn't know what to make of it: Ashwin, Vihari talk about marathon vigil

The aches and pains they carried to the field had numbed to such an extent by the end of it all that Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari had no idea what they had pulled off by steering India to an unforgettable draw against Australia wit...

53-year-old striker Miura extends contract for 36th season

New year, new contract for 53-year-old striker Kazuyoshi Miura, one of the worlds oldest professional soccer players.Miura, who turns 54 on Feb. 26, will enter his 36th season after signing an extension with J-League club Yokohama FC on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021