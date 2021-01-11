House Republicans block effort to bring up 25th Amendment resolution

U.S. House Republicans blocked a Democratic request on Monday to bring up a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to start the U.S. Constitution's 25th Amendment process of removing President Donald Trump from office.

House Democrats sought agreement to immediately bring up the resolution for debate, but Republicans stopped it on a voice vote. Democrats have indicated they will seek a recorded vote on the same resolution on Tuesday.

