Malaysian PM Muhyiddin says govt will continue to function in emergency

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 12-01-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 09:18 IST
Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Tuesday the government will continue to function, after the king consented to his request by declaring a state of emergency to manage soaring coronavirus infections.

Muhyiddin said parliament will be suspended until a time to be decided by the king. The government will also seek to increase military and police powers related to public health during the emergency, and bring in the private sector to support the public healthcare system.

