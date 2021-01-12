Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC stays implementation of farm laws, sets up panel to resolve impasse

The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed the implementation of controversial new farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers unions protesting at Delhi borders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:00 IST
SC stays implementation of farm laws, sets up panel to resolve impasse

The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed the implementation of controversial new farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that it will pass an order to this effect. The committee will look into the farmers' grievances against the three new laws.

During the hearing, the top sought cooperation of the protesting farmers and made it clear that no power can prevent it from setting up a committee to resolve the impasse over the controversial farm laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's top court orders stay on new farm laws that riled growers

Indias Supreme Court ordered an indefinite stay on Tuesday over the implementation of new agricultural laws that have triggered widespread protest from farmers, saying it would set up a panel to hear their objections. For more than a month,...

PREVIEW-Cricket-Busy year for England starts with Sri Lankan spin trial

England begin a busy year of test cricket with an expected trial by spin in Sri Lanka when the first test in Galle gets underway on Thursday. It is the first of 17 tests in a congested 2021 programme for the touring side, who will have to g...

Farmer leaders welcome SC verdict staying implementation of 3 agri laws, but say protest to continue

Farmer leaders welcomed the Supreme Courts order to stay the implementation of three farm laws on Tuesday, but said they would not call off their protest until the legislations are repealed.The Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of aro...

UK PM Johnson's cycling trip was not illegal- London police chief

London police chief Cressida Dick said Prime Minister Boris Johnsons cycle trip to a park 7 miles from Downing Street was not against the law, adding that she wouldnt comment further on an individual case. What I can say is it is not agains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021