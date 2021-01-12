SC's stay on implementation of farm laws a positive step: NCP

The Supreme Court stayingimplementation of the three controversial new farm lawsenacted by the Centre is a welcome and positive step in theright direction to get justice for farmers, the NationalistCongress Party (NCP) said on Tuesday.

The apex court has stayed the implementation of thenew farm laws till further orders and decided to set up acommittee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centreand farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.

''Hon'ble Supreme Court's stay on implementation of#FarmLaws is a welcome & positive step in the right directionto get Justice for our farmers.

''Central Government must now stop their rigid ways offunctioning, accept their mistake and rectify it,'' Maharashtraminister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted.

The Sharad Pawar-led party is one of the constituentsin the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government alongwith the Congress.

