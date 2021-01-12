CDS calls on LG in Jammu, discusses security situation

CDS calls on LG in Jammu, discusses security situationPTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:18 IST
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed with him the present security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.
General Rawat and the LG discussed various issues concerning the present security situation in the Union Territory. They also discussed the important issues pertaining to internal and external security management, he said.
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command Lt Gen Y K Joshi was also present at the Raj Bhawan where the meeting took place.
