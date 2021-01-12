CDS calls on LG in Jammu, discusses security situation

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed with him the present security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

General Rawat and the LG discussed various issues concerning the present security situation in the Union Territory. They also discussed the important issues pertaining to internal and external security management, he said.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command Lt Gen Y K Joshi was also present at the Raj Bhawan where the meeting took place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)