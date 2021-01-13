Central African Republic security forces repel attack on capital - PM

Central African Republic security forces repel attack on capital - PMReuters | Bangui | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:07 IST
Security forces in Central African Republic have repelled an attack by armed groups seeking to seize the capital Bangui in the early hours of Wednesday, Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada said in a post on Facebook.
