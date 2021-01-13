Left Menu
No conclusive proof of sexual assault in autopsy report of UP girl, DNA test result awaited: Cops

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 13-01-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 16:54 IST
The autopsy on the schoolgirl whose mutilated remains were found on railway tracks here does not provide any conclusive evidence of sexual assault and the authorities are awaiting the result of a DNA test, police said on Wednesday.

A senior police officer indicated that it would be premature to say anything on the nature of crime at this stage of the investigation as further evidence are being gathered.

The post-mortem examination was conducted by a panel of doctors.

''In view of the fact that the remains found on the railway tracks were in a totally battered condition, police are now going in for a DNA test to confirm the nature of injuries which led to her death,'' Superintendent of Police (City) Kuldip Singh said.

The police are now awaiting the result of the test to ascertain if there was multiple assaults on the girl.

Singh told PTI that they have recovered a purported suicide note and are verifying its authenticity.

The body of the minor girl was recovered from near railway tracks in the Gandhi Park area here on Monday. It has been alleged that she was gang-raped and then killed.

The police have booked three people in the case and are trying to nab them.

According to police sources, one of the accused was known to the girl and the other two were his friends.

''We are probing all angles and have launched a hunt to nab all the culprits,'' Singh said.

According to the police, the girl student, aged 15-16 years, had gone missing from her house in a village under the Harduaganj police station area on Sunday morning.

Shortly after her family received a message that she has been kidnapped and demanded Rs 5 lakh as ransom for her release, they added.

The kidnappers warned that if the money was not paid, a video showing the girl in a compromising position would be posted on social media, the police said.

